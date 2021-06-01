Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,719. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

