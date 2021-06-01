Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $4.81 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 465.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $16,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $9,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

BCC opened at $65.99 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

