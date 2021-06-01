Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.06. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 58,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,665. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

