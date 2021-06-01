Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce $83.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $356.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

EVBG stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.56. 7,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

