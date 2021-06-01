Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $32.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $34.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $12.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $127.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.77 million, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $141.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

