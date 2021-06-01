Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report sales of $333.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $334.40 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $338.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,363. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,656.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.