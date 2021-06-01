Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,630. The company has a market cap of $674.27 million, a P/E ratio of -136.41 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.