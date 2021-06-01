Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report $313.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.67 million and the lowest is $292.74 million. Spire posted sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 1,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,261. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

