Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. The Home Depot reported earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Home Depot.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.