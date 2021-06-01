Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.22. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after purchasing an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.49. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.97. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.