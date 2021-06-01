Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report sales of $206.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.79 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $165.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $883.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860.33 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,852.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

