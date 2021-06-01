Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post sales of $665.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the highest is $671.80 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

SRCL opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

