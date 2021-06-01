Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $6.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $29.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,244. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

