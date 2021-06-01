Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $781,960. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

