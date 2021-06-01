Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$28.17

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90.

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.56. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

