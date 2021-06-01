Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target at $8.80

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.61 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.
Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.
