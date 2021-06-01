Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target at $8.80

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.61 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

