Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) PT at $149.75

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $158.08 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

