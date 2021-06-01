Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $11.91

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

PBF opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.00. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

