Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PQG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.86.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

