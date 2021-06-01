Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $97.75

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFII stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.