Brokerages Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Target Price at $54.00

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

NYSE TPB opened at $42.77 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $815.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 84,222 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

