Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $10.60

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. Argus began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $5,114,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $4,071,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

