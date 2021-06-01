Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $161.23

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.23.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $135.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,899. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $77.75 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock worth $26,922,812. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.