Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.55

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

