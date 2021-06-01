BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

Shares of DOO opened at C$101.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65. BRP has a 1-year low of C$46.57 and a 1-year high of C$119.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.22.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

