BRP’s (DOO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$117.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$114.22.

DOO opened at C$101.06 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$46.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$108.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 7.9572611 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

