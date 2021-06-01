ByteNext Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $59,650.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ByteNext has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00298954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00191099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.02 or 0.00998868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

