C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.23. Approximately 33,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,212,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.