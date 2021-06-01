Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.25

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.25 and last traded at $108.55, with a volume of 38553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

