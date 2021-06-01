Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Up 9%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 12,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter worth $164,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

