Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at CL King

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Caleres by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

