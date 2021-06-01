Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Up 57.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $42.85 million and approximately $501,593.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.98 or 0.07090514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.