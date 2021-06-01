Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.04. 9,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,936,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.