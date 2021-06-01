Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 38.2% in May

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 567,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 116.70% and a negative net margin of 169.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Neugent purchased 15,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 196.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

