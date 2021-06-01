Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,479 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $363.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.68 and a 200-day moving average of $319.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

