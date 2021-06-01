Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

CTVA opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.