Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 455.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,292,000.

PDBC stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.