Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.