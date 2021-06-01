Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,934 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of PFG opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

