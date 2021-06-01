Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

RCS opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

