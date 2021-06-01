Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,199 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

