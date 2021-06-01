Camden Capital LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 15.8% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 8.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Illumina by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

