Camden Capital LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mplx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mplx stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

