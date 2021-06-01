Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

