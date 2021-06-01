Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

