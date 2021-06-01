Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.13. Canaan shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 28,314 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.