Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.13. Canaan shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 28,314 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
