Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.54.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.51.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

