Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $861.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

