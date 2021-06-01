Capital One Financial Weighs in on RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.