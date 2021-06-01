CargoX (CXO) Trading 41.1% Higher Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $54.03 million and $137,183.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.